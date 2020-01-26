Two arrested following armed robbery at Eastbourne jewellers

Two people have been arrested and police are hunting for two more following an armed robbery in Eastbourne this morning.

Officers attended Brufords jewellers in The Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne around 10.10am on Sunday (January 26) after 15 Rolex watches with an estimated value between £100,000 and £150,000 were stolen, police have said.

Picture by Dan Jessup

Four men, all wearing masks and one was reported to be carrying a small handheld pick axe or hammer, entered the premises around 10am.

A search of the area, assisted by armed police officers and the police helicopter, was conducted and two people were arrested on the Cuckoo trail near Station Road.

A search for the outstanding two suspects is continuing.

Detective Inspector Ben Newman said: “We believe the suspects made off from the location in a silver coloured Range Rover Evoque which we later found abandoned in Orchard Grange, off Coldharbour Road, Lower Dicker.

Picture by Dan Jessup

"We would like to hear from anyone that has any information about the occupants of this vehicle or where the suspects may have gone when they fled the abandoned car.

"If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously in this area please report this information online or call 101 quoting reference 385 of 26/01."

Two men, 39 and 41, both from Sutton were both arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.