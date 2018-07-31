Two charged with drug offences after St Leonards arrests

A man and a woman were arrested in St Leonards on Friday (July 27) on suspicion of drug offences, according to police.

Tina Latter, 53, and Charlie Gilbert Hennessy, 26, were arrested in Kings Road, St Leonards, police said.

Both were later charged, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Saturday (July 28) and were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 28.

A police spokesman said Latter, of Kings Road, was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A cocaine and crack cocaine, and class B cannabis.

She pleaded not guilty to all offences and will appear for trial, police said.

A police spokesman said Hennessy, 26, of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, was charged with possessing class A cocaine with intent to supply, and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely an estimated £3,000 cash.

Police said Hennessy pleaded guilty to both offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing, also on Tuesday, August 28.