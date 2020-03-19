Two men left unconscious after spate of attacks outside East Sussex nightclub

Police are hunting for a man who may be able to provide information about attacks on several people, including two teenagers, outside an East Sussex nightclub.

Alex Evans, 27, is being sought by detectives who want to interview him about the attacks on four people outside the Cameo nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne.

Police want to speak to this man for information about the attacks. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said three men, aged 18, 20 and 27, and a woman, aged 18, were assaulted at about 3.15 am on Saturday, March 7.

A spokesperson added: "The victims were attacked by a man who punched them and knocking them to the ground, rendering two of the men briefly unconscious.

"Two of the men were taken to hospital for treatment, and the 20-year-old man was found to have a broken jaw."

Evans is described as white, of slim build, and about 6ft, police said. He has dark brown hair and 'distinctive tattoos on his neck and ears'.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said; "We also want to speak to anyone who was in the area of the nightclub, perhaps leaving or standing outside at the time.

"If you have seen Alex Evans or know where he is, or if you have any other information please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 177 of 07/03.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."