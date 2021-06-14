Two suspected drug dealers charged after vehicle stopped in Winchelsea

Officers from Kent Police’s Tactical Operations Command were responding to information relating to alleged drug dealing in Kent when they stopped a vehicle in Winchelsea, at around 2.30pm on Thursday (June 10), police said.

Around 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized as part of an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad and two suspects have been charged, according to police.

A spokesman for Kent Police added: “Paul Watson, 52, and Paul Bristow, 49, both of Chilmington Green, Ashford, have both been charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Police

“Both men appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 June and were remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 12 July.