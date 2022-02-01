Van driver ‘leaves scene’ of bus collision in Bexhill
Police are appealing for information after a collision between a bus and a van in Bexhill yesterday (January 31).
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:42 pm
Officers were called to the scene of the collision in Terminus Road at around 3pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the driver of the van left the scene of the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 824 of 31/01,” they said.