VIDEO: Police chief says arrested man knew murder victims

Chief Superintendent Jason Taylor has confirmed that the arrested man knew the two women who were killed in a shooting last night.

Police have launched a murder investigation after two women were tragically killed in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, last night.

Chief Superintendent Jason Taylor paid tribute to the two women. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ch Sup Jason Taylor confirmed the arrested man was known to the victims.

Ch Sup Jason Taylor said: “I would like to begin by saying that our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims who tragically died following a shooting in a house on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, last night.

“Officers responded immediately to a report of a shooting shortly before 7:45pm. Two women died at the scene. Two other women, who were also in the house, were led to safety by police officers and were taken to hospital for shock.

“They are being supported by specially-trained officers. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, where he remains. He was known to the victims, and a firearm has been recovered.

The murder investigation is continuing

“Officers and staff from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are leading the investigation and are being supported by local policing teams.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this offence but are appealing for witnesses to contact us by ringing 101 and quoting Operation Winlock.

“Bexhill Road remains closed at this time while the investigation continues, and I would like to thank the community for their patience during this period.”

