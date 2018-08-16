Video shows police pursuit through Hastings and St Leonards

An eyewitness captured the moment police pursued a vehicle through the streets of Hastings and St Leonards yesterday (August 15).

Police said the occupants of a green Peugeot 106 suspected of a bilking offence – making off without payment – were spotted at Glyne Gap around 10.45am on Wednesday (August 15).

Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

The vehicle was then pursued through St Leonards and Hastings.

Catherine Richardson, who was in her car at the time of the chase, was overtaken by the vehicle and three police cars in pursuit of it.

The pursuit was eventually brought to halt by a stop stick in Silverhill at about 11.25am, police said.

A police spokesman said: “Three men and a woman ran from the car, but all were located and arrested within 20 minutes.

“All four have been taken into custody.”

Battle Road, close to the Asda supermarket, was reportedly blocked southbound and bus services were affected and diverted via Ashbrook Road and Old Harrow Road.

Video supplied by Catherine Richardson.

