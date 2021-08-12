Wanted Hastings man arrested by police

Sussex Police had appealed for information to find 28-year-old Jack Tyler, of no fixed address, who has links to Hastings and St Leonards.

Police said on Monday (August 9) officers arrested him at an address in Hastings where he was believed to be residing.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 11) charged with burglary and affray and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 8.