A Hastings man wanted for failing to attend court has now been arrested.

Alex Quinn, 29, who failed to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 8 and again on Tuesday, October 1, where he was to face a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, was arrested on Thursday (October 3).

He is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday (October 4) charged with breaching his bail conditions.

A police appeal for information on his whereabouts had been issued on September 2.