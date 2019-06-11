Watch ‘prolific’ Hastings thief steal from Debenhams and Body Shop

A ‘prolific thief’ who stole items including face masks, clothing and an Easter egg has been jailed.

Scott Starr, 39 of Pilot Road, Hastings has been convicted of three separate incidents which occurred in Hastings since the beginning of the year, according to police.

He was captured on CCTV stealing four grey coats from Debenhams in Robertson Street on January 7, police said,

On April 17, he was captured on CCTV stealing face masks from The Body Shop in Station Road, police added.

On both occasions he was identified from the images by officers.

Then on May 9, he was captured on CCTV trying to gain entry to insecure vehicles parked in the St Leonards seafront area.

Police said he stole a rucksack containing a mobile phone and ID from one car in Caves Road; and a sleeping bag, Easter egg and red plastic crate containing food from another car in Marina.

A camera operator alerted officers, who attended the scene and found Starr in possession of the items, which were returned to their owners.

A police spokesman said: “Starr was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft from a vehicle. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft, relating to the incidents at Debenhams and The Body Shop.

“The 39-year-old, unemployed, of Pilot Road, Hastings, was charged with all four offences and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 10.”

Starr pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to a total of 32 weeks’ imprisonment, police said.

The overall sentence included breaches of previous community orders and conditional discharges imposed for numerous other thefts in Eastbourne, Battle and Hastings, according to police.

Starr was also ordered to pay compensation of £57.50 to Debenhams and £57.50 compensation to The Body Shop.

See more:

Hastings residents ‘living in fear’ of arson attacks

Man arrested after Bexhill town centre collision

Vandalism may force closure of Hastings skate park