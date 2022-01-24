Witness appeal after burglary at property near Northiam, north of Hastings

The incident happened at a property in Horseshoe Lane, Beckley, between 1pm and 2pm on Monday, January 10.

Have you read? Burglars steal spray paint from art shop and graffiti other businesses in Hastings area

A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “If you’ve seen or heard anything, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 504 of the 11/01.”

Police stock picture