Witness appeal after burglary at property near Northiam, north of Hastings
Police are appealing for witnesses after a rural property near the village of Northiam was burgled.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:33 am
The incident happened at a property in Horseshoe Lane, Beckley, between 1pm and 2pm on Monday, January 10.
A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “If you’ve seen or heard anything, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 504 of the 11/01.”