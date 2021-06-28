Witnesses sought after altercation in St Leonards pub

Just before midnight on Friday (June 25), a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were reported to have had an altercation in the Nags Head pub, Gensing Road, St Leonards.

PC Matt Pearmain said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this. You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 250 of 25/06.”

Police said a man aged 45 has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating, and after being interviewed has been released on police bail until July 24 while enquiries continue.