Witnesses sought after ‘gunshots’ heard in St Leonards

Police are seeking witnesses following an incident involving several men in St Leonards-On Sea.

In a statement, Sussex Police said gunshots were heard during the disturbance in Church Road.

Sussex Police is investigating the incident

A spokesman added: “[The incident] happened shortly after 11pm on Saturday (5 October) and involved an altercation between one man and a small group of other men.

“No one was hurt and immediately afterwards a dark-coloured saloon style car was seen to speed off.”

The source of what sounded like shots being fired is still being investigated, according to police.

The spokesman said: “Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened, or who noticed a car being driven in the area of St Leonards around 11pm, possibly at speed or in an erratic manner.”

Detective inspector Jon Gillings added: “This was an isolated incident and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.

“We need to establish exactly what happened, and hence we’d ask any witnesses to call without delay.”

Anyone able to help should contact Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting Operation Barmill, according to police.

You can also pass details anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, telephone 0800 555 111.

