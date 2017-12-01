Witnesses sought to knifepoint robbery in Bexhill

Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery of cash and cigarettes from a Bexhill convenience shop.

At 5.35am on Friday (December 1) two men entered the One Stop shop in Sea Road, Bexhill, threatened a member of staff with two knives and stole several thousand pounds in cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

The staff member, a 32-year-old man, was badly shaken but was unhurt.

The men were wearing plan fluorescent jackets, one orange and one yellow.

Investigator Leah Yoshida said: “If you saw these men in the Sea Road area around that time, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 140 of 01/12.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.