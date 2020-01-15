Woman arrested after collection box for Hastings boy Denny stolen from Bexhill business

A 39-year-old woman is in custody after a charity box containing money for a Hastings boy who has cancer was stolen from a business in Bexhill.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Tuesday, January 14, to a report of a woman stealing a charity collection box from Easytan salon in Western Road, Bexhill.

Police said a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1148 of 14/01.

The family of seven-year-old Denny Nassy has recently appealed for a large donor to step forward so the youngster, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, can have pioneering treatment abroad.

His aunt, Michele Laurens, launched a fundraising page online four months ago, with the aim of raising £500,000.

So far, more than £175,000 has been raised through numerous donations from well-wishers and charity events.

