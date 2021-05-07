Woman arrested after police carry out warrant in Hastings

Pictures from the scene showed three police cars and a police van outside a property in Crowborough Road, Hastings, shortly after 10am on April 27.

An eyewitness said officers with riot shields were seen entering the property.

On Friday (May 7), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police executed a warrant at an address in Crowborough Road, Hastings, on Tuesday, April 27.

“A small quantity of cocaine was seized and one woman was arrested on suspicion of the importation of Class A and Class B drugs following a Border Force interception.”