Woman arrested in Rye after police execute drugs warrant

Officers from the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team attended a property in Peasmarsh on Tuesday (May 11), police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Items were seized from the address and one woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property. She has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”

This was the latest in a series of warrants executed under Operation Reclaim – the force’s response to reports of drug activity and associated criminal damage in the Rye area.

A woman was arrested after police carried out a drug warrant in Rye

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has any information or concerns relating to the use, supply or distribution of drugs in the community is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.