Woman holding young child is pushed in Bexhill brawl

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Bexhill.

Officers attended Little Common Road near the roundabout, in Bexhill, following a verbal and physical altercation between five people which occurred around 3.30pm on Friday, January 4, police said.

A man and woman were punched in the face and a second woman was pushed while holding a young child, according to police.

PC Abby Standen said: “We believe the five people are all know to each other and a physical altercation occurred following an earlier argument.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this altercation. Were you driving past while the incident was taking place?

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting 718 of 04/01.”

Police said a 48-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and common assault. He was later released under investigation.

