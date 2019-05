A woman stole more than £200 of clothing from Primark in Eastbourne according to a court document.

Candice O’Callaghan, 23, of Port View, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £202.90 from Primark in Eastbourne on December 22.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

She was given a one-year conditional discharge.

See also: Eastbourne woman fined for singing

See also: Man jailed after headbutting police officer in Eastbourne town centre