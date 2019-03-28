Woman to stand trial accused of stealing thousands via fundraising website in Hastings

A woman is due to stand trial charged with stealing more than six thousands pounds via the fundraising website Just Giving in Hastings.

Julie McDonnell, 51, of Holly Road in Northampton, entered a not guilty plea to one charge of theft, other, including theft by finding, at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 20, a Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed.

Hastings Magistrates' Court

She has been accused of stealing money to the value of £6047.90 belonging to a number of others via Just Giving in Hastings between December 16, 2016, and April 18, 2017.

The case was adjourned for trial at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 1, the spokesman confirmed.

