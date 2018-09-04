Crowhurst Horticultural Society Autumn Flower Show next week

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Autumn Flower Show will be held at Crowhurst Village Hall on Saturday, September 15.

Entries are invited from everyone, members or non-members.

There’s over 70 Classes, which include Flower, Vegetables, Cookery, Photographic, Floral Art, Handicraft and Children’s.

The show is open to the public from 2pm, admission free.

For more information visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk or call 07870525441.

