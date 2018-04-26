Debenhams holds event for cancer charity

Debenhams store in Robertson Street, Hastings, is holding a fund raising event for the ‘Look Good Feel Better’ charity, which help women with cancer.

It takes place on Saturday April 28 and Sunday 29.

The event will consist of mini makeovers and massages, competitions, goodie bags, glitter face paints for kids and much more.

The store is also staging a beauty evening on June 7 from 4pm - 6pm , which is £5 per ticket, including a free cosmetic goodie bag and a glass of fizz.

Manager Joseph Beaney said: “The event will consist of summer refreshments (samples of the new restaurant menu), summer catwalk, demos and talks from our cosmetic houses, a raffle with great health and beauty prizes, live DJ and children’s choir. Tickets are available to buy now in store.”

