‘Deliberately-started’ fire broke out at Bexhill Academy temporary building

Police investigating a fire at Bexhill Academy Skills Centre believe it was started deliberately.

A police spokesman said the fire broke out of a temporary building at Bexhill Academy Skills Centre in Bancroft Road, Bexhill. The fire started around 3.30am on Saturday (March 16), police added.

A police spokesman added: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting serial 200 of 16/3.”

A spokesman for Bexhill Academy added: “The academy has been informed by the police that this was an act of arson, and that there is a police investigation into this criminal act.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using one hose reel jet, according to a spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said there were no reports of anyone being taken to hospital.

