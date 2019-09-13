Delightful borders along Bexhill seafront

From: Mrs G. R. Sorrell, Western Road, Bexhill

I would like to congratulate the gardeners – the whole length of the seafront. I have been particularly impressed with the raised up displays of colourful petunias. These have been an absolute delight all summer. They are much better than flat beds, which are obscured by the low hedges. These balls of colour can be seen from the pavement opposite and from the passing cars - what a brilliant idea. Thank you too must go to the people who empty the rubbish and litter bins, and keep the paths so clean - sometimes it must seem a thankless task but the majority of residents and visitors really appreciate your efforts. Well done to everyone who keeps our town centre and seafront looking so good.