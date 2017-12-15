Developer submits new designs for controversial hotel

A developer has resubmitted controversial plans to build a large hotel in a residential area of Bexhill.

The plans, which were submitted to Rother District Council last month, seek permission to demolish buildings at 10-12 Egerton Road and build a 52-bed hotel in their place.

In November 2016, Rother District Council refused planning permission for the 74-bedroom hotel at 10-12 Egerton Road. At the time the planning committee branded the building ‘too tall and too big’ for the residential street.

More than 100 residents and business owners had lodged objections to the plans as well, expressing concerns about the size of the building, the out-of-character design and the lack of parking provision.

The developers say these new plans take into account the original concerns about the design, and amendments have been made to the proposed design as a result.

In documents submitted as part of the application, the developer said: “Against the background of the planning refusal for an hotel in November 2016 for 73 keys and conference facilities, which was also dismissed at Appeal in August 2017, this new application has addressed all those reasons for refusal within both application and appeal.”