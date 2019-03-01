Disabled people in Hastings and Rother could be entitled to a government mobility allowance

St Leonards Motors Group teamed up with local charity The Sara Lee Trust when they met at Sedlescombe Golf Club recently to show off a range of Motability cars.

The aim of the day was to let users and carers of The Sara Lee Trust know that they may be eligible to have a car through the Motability Scheme.

The Motability Scheme is in place to enable disabled people to use their government funded mobility allowance to lease a new car and enjoy worry free motoring.

Those who are eligible can nominate up to two friends or relatives as drivers. Carers can also apply on behalf of someone else.

St Leonards Motors Group (SLM) has now been a valued partner of The Sara Lee Trust for almost three years, and has raised over £15,750 so far in support for people in Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

SLM donates £1 to the Trust for every single car sold at its showrooms in St Leonards and Bexhill.

Director Gus Wakeford said: “Buying a car from St Leonards Motors also means putting money back into the local community and helping people who wouldn’t otherwise get access to the important care that The Sara Lee Trust provides.”

The Sara Lee Trust supports people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses across Hastings and Rother; and their carers and families.

The Trust provides free counselling and complementary therapy care, as well as therapeutic group activities and a carers’ support group.

Dan Redsull, CEO of The Sara Lee Trust, said: “It is fantastic to be working together with St Leonards Motors Group to raise money for people affected by cancer in the St Leonards and Bexhill areas.

“The £1-a-car scheme is very simple and effective, and it goes to show that a little really can go a very long way.”

SLM has dedicated specialists at each of its Nissan, Vauxhall or Toyota showrooms to help eligible people to choose their next Motability vehicle. The models on show are: Toyota AYGO, Vauxhall Grandland X, and Nissan Juke.

For more information.please visit www.slm.co.uk. For more on the charity, visit www.saraleetrust.org.

