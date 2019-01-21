Dog owners invited to take part in Welly Walk in Alexandra Park in Hastings to raise funds for Hearing Dogs charity

Local dog owners are being invited to bring their four-legged friends along to take part in a Welly Walk in Alexandra Park to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

The walk is taking place on Sunday February 17. Owners should meet at The Bandstand in Alexandra Park for 10am and the three mile walk will then start at 11am.

Make sure to wear your brightest, boldest and most eye catching wellies as there will be a prize at the end of the walk for the best pair.

SEE ALSO: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/crime/dog-that-was-dangerously-out-of-control-at-hastings-holiday-park-ordered-to-be-destroyed-by-court-1-8777175|Dog which was dangerously out of control in Hastings holiday park ordered to be destroyed.

You will also be able to meet some amazing Hearing Dogs, purchase merchandise, and tuck into a well deserved cake from the tasty selection on sale.

It costs £6 to take part, registering in advance, or £8 on the day. Children free.

You can book online at https://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/support/events/paws-for-welly-walk/.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no government funding, relying on supporters in order to continue training dogs that change the lives of deaf people. The support of people coming to the walk will go a long way in helping us do this.

Not only do the dogs alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, intruder alarm, oven timer and baby monitor, but they also offers lots of emotional support.

This is crucial as many deaf people can experience feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Anyone who supports the charity by coming along to take part in the walk will be directly helping many deaf people to leave behind loneliness and reconnect with life.

See also: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/cold-week-ahead-in-hastings-and-rother-1-8777344|Cold week ahead in Hastings and Rother.

See also: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/st-leonards-driver-involved-in-collision-was-more-than-four-times-over-drink-drive-limit-1-8762845|St Leonards driver involved in collision was more than four times over drink drive limit.