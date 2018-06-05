Dog show attracts one hundred pooches Annual event raises £400 for St Michael’s

The Bexhill Companion Dog Show (in conjunction with the Horse Show) held at the Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) was a great success says organiser, Pam Martin. Around one hundred pooches took part. Best in Show was Fiona Carrick with her Dalmatian. Reserve Best in Show was Pat Milham with her GSD and Best Puppy was won by Pat Banks with her Poodle. Pictured are Best Novelty In Show, won by Natalie Lagstrom with her Lupine dog and the Reserve, won by Sophie Abramson who was also the Crossbreed winner

Pam said: “Many thanks to my sponsors who were Cobbydog and The Clip Joint. Thanks also goes to judge Catherine Fuller for giving up her day. A big Thank you to Anne webb, Scott dyer and Shannon Mcguigan (Allsorts Pet Service). Thanks also to everybody who turned up on the day and supported St Michaels Hospice, for whom we raised just over £400.”