Dog walkers help to raise amazing sum for St Michael’s Hospice

More than 50 dog owners were joined by their four-legged friends when St Michael’s Hospice held its brand new event, Wag this Way at Rye Harbour.

The fabulous 5km walk and dog themed raffle, on Sunday October 7, raised £1,365.49 which helps the Hospice continue to provide their vital services to the local community of Hastings and Rother.

Community Fundraiser Hannah Hildreth said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along and took part in our very first Wag This Way.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere and it was a real joy seeing all of the happy dogs and their owners enjoying the sunshine and the beautiful surroundings of Rye Nature Reserve. We can’t wait for next year!”

The Hospice would like to thank the event sponsor Eldridges Animal Feed; Winchelsea Beach Community Hall for donating use of the hall for free; Rye Harbour Nature Reserve for hosting the walk; The Dogs Cake Bakery for providing the Hospice with lots of delicious handmade dog treats, and stall holders Taff’s Groom Room and Forever Living Products.

The hospice provides palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother For more information about Hospice events visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/events.

