Don’t miss the spectacle of Dark Skies at Battle Abbey

Hope for a clear cloudless evening on Saturday for the Dark Skies at Battle Abbey event from 5-8pm.

Organised by English Heritage this is part of a Dark Sky celebration taking place throughout Feburary. The best time to go stargazing is when there is no bright moon and when the sun has set enough so that twilight does not affect observations. Experience the starry night sky as expert astronomers reveal stargazing secrets. Unwind with a hot drink as you listen to talks and demonstrations. Have a go at gazing through telescopes and take in the beauty of the firmament. Prices Adult £11 / Child £7 and booking is essential, more info from 01424 773792. Photo by Chris Nesbit.