Don’t miss this stunning Christmas Tree Festival

Stunning illuminated Christmas trees are currently making a fine festive display at St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill.
This year sees the 13th annual Christmas Tree Festival at the church with a theme, this year, of Christmas songs and Carols.
SEE ALSO: Beast from the East held at bay as Hastings and Rother looks set to escape the icy blast.
The trees can be viewed until December 7 and admission is free, but donations welcome.
Every day there is a gift and craft stall and refreshments. Details of times can be found on www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.
See also: Online shoppers may now need a mobile phone signal to complete purchases.
See also: New guide to care support services: All you need to know.