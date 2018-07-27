Double celebration for Bexhill pair with a combined age of 213

Two centenarians were treated to a special birthday party by staff at a Bexhill salon.

The double celebration was held at Sackville Salon in De La Warr Parade on Tuesday (July 24) for the two pensioners, who have known each other for years.

May is 108 and her friend Ruth turned 105 on Wednesday (July 25).

They have been going to have their hair done on Tuesdays with Vicky at the Sackville Salon ever since the salon opened back in 2011.

Vicky said: “We celebrated with a tea party with a cake and refreshments made by Tom at the Sackville Bistro.

“Both ladies have a lot in common. May trained in accounting and Ruth’s husband owned his own accountancy business. Maybe this is the secret to reaching old age.

“All that can be said is they are truly amazing ladies, who have lived though so much in their lives.

“They were both married and had children and grandchildren. They are both still very independent.

“May goes to her club on Tuesdays and Ruth still walks to the salon.

“So with a combined age of 213, this is an achievement to be recognised.”

In 1910 when May was born George V became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland upon the death of his father, Edward VII.

Halley’s Comet was also visible from Earth and the first public radio broadcast took place from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Modern neon lighting was also first demonstrated in 1910 by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show.

In 1913, the year Ruth was born Woodrow Wilson was sworn in as the 28th President of the United States.

British suffragette Emily Davison also ran out in front of the King’s horse, Anmer, at The Derby and would die four days later, having never regained consciousness, and the House of Lords rejected an Irish Home Rule Bill.