Dozens affected by Bexhill power cut

Residents in the TN40 1 area of Bexhill lost power this morning (Friday, November 23) after an underground electricity cable faulted, according to UK Power Networks.

The cable faulted on the high voltage network and caused an area wide power cut, UK Power Networks said.

The energy company said 36 customers were reported to have been affected.

On its website, UK Power Networks said: “We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.

“We estimate your power will be back on: between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.”