Drama group give cheque to charity

Musical drama group Christian Voices, raised £515 for Sussex 4x4 Response from performances of their play, ‘Lazarus’ which was performed at various local venues last October.

The cheque was presented to Maureen Payne and Maggie Osgood from Sussex 4x4 Response by Jac and Laura Young from Christian Voices.

Maureen thanked everyone who donated money, adding: “The performances were dedicated to my husband, Graham Payne, a member of Sussex 4x4 Response who sadly passed away unexpectedly in March 2017 after a short battle with cancer.

“The money donated will be spent on equipment we need when called upon to help emergency services. We get Doctors and Nurses to their places of work in very bad weather, if they don’t have suitable transport. We also take district nurses to see their clients in these conditions and nurses who care for cancer patients in their homes.”

Christian Voices next play is ‘Bridges or Walls’, a contemporary play that focuses on Christian Unity. It is about a group of ecumenical Christians, who run a community café. Performances are at St Barnabas Church, January 14, 10.30am; Little Common Methodist Church, January 14, 6pm and Christchurch Methodist Church, January 21, 10.30am. For more details: christianvoicesbexhill.com