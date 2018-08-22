Dream wedding with help from ITV’s This Morning for Sussex couple

A Sussex couple who got engaged on ITV’s This Morning celebrated their a ‘perfect’ wedding day last weekend with a little help from the television show.

Daniel and Heather Bone, nee Hacon, were given £5,000 and a professional wedding planner after being invited back onto the show as a follow-up to Heather’s leap-year proposal on air in 2012.

The couple from Selsey, near Chichester in West Sussex, have been together 16 years and have two sons, Lewis 13, and Marcus, 12.

Heather said: “It was perfect, everything went to plan, it was amazing.

“Without ITV and the wedding planner, it wouldn’t have happened so smoothly it was just amazing.”

The pair chose St Peter’s Church in Selsey for their ceremony, followed by a reception at Selsey Golf Club, with hair and make-up and other services from the area.

Wedding planner Liz Taylor has also organised the big days for celebrities such as Michelle Keegan and Take That’s Howard Donald.

This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes gave their best wishes to the couple in a video message after the speeches.

Daniel had an added surprise on the day with a limo ride to the church.

He said the build up to the day and the celebration itself with family and friends was ‘amazing’.

“It’s just overwhelming really,” he said.