Driver fails to stop after Hastings collision leaves four-year-old injured

Police are seeking the driver of a car which failed to stop after colliding with a four-year-old boy in Hastings Old Town on Saturday (June 22).

The collision took place in the High Street outside the Blue Dolphin fish and chip shop at around 6.45pm, police said.

The Blue Dolphin in Hastings. Photo: Google Images

Following the collision, the car made off without stopping, according to police.

The pedestrian casualty, a local boy, sustained an injured foot and was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment to bruising, said police.

Police described the vehicle as a black Volkswagen Golf with a distinctive green sun visor across the top of the windscreen, silver or white alloy wheels, and a blacked-out VW front grille badge.

Officers are appealing for the car driver, anyone who saw what happened, or who may have mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1237 of 22/06.

