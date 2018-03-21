Driver in 'critical condition' after A259 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A259 near Bexhill involving a 71-year-old man from Pevensey.

Police say a yellow Kia Picanto car, driven by the 71-year-old man, left the road and crashed into a field on the A259 Barnhorn Road at around 5.20pm yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photo by Dan Jessup.

Police say the driver is thought to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel and was taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, where he is in a critical condition.

The crash happened at 5.20pm near Barnhorn Oast Farm, 280 metres west of the road's junction with Coneyburrow Lane. No other vehicle was involved.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw the Kia being driven shortly before the crash, and who has not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Samson.

Photos by Dan Jessup.