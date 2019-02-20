Dropping cigarette butt lands St Leonards man with a fine

Dropping a cigarette outside Hastings train station ended up costing a St Leonards man £80.

Edward Gillham 33, of Marina, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs after pleading guilty to dropping a cigarette and leaving it there, outside Hastings railway station on February 8 last year.

But the Observer has reported on dozens of other people being hit with much higher penalties of more than £300 for the same offence after cases were proved in their absence.

The prosecutions follow a crack-down by Hastings Borough Council, who used enforcement officers to catch people out.

