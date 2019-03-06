Drunk Bexhill woman had knife at Eastbourne railway station

A Bexhill woman has been made the subject of a community order after being drunk and in possession of a knife at Eastbourne station according to a court document.

Leah Cruttenden, 31, of Claremont Road, Bexhill, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 20 and pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Eastbourne railway station on January 17. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a kitchen knife at Eastbourne railway station on the same date. The court made a community order and fined her £73.

