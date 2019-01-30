Drunk man exposed himself in Hastings town centre

A man has appeared before magistrates at Hastings pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly and indecently exposing himself.

David Stapley, 41, of Pottery Lane, Brede, pleaded guilty to indecently exposing himself in public at Hastings on December 2. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Priory Square, Hastings town centre, on the same date.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The court heard that he had his trousers around his ankles, exposing his genitals in full view of a member of the public and was still doing the same when the police arrived. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

