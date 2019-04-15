Dry and bright in Hastings and Rother today

It will be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine today but it could feel a little chilly in the brisk south-easterly wind, especially along the coast where wind will be gusting to 27mph at times.

Temperatures will be steady at around 10 or 11 degrees, but it will feel more like 8 degrees.

Rather large amounts of cloud are expected overnight, with the best of any clear spells most likely across eastern areas. Winds decreasing notably.

Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with some brightness across eastern areas.

See also: Take a look inside stunning and unique St Leonards property on the market for £1.5 million

See also: Hastings Beatles Day organisers hit back at people who moaned about ticket prices