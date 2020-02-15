A car collided with a building in Bedford Place, Brighton SUS-200215-131527001

East Sussex homes and businesses evacuated after car collides with building

Homes and businesses in Brighton’s Bedford Place were evacuated last night (February 14) after a car collided with a building.

An eyewitness at the scene said people in flats and the Lion and Lobster pub were forced to leave the buildings after the collision late last night, amid fears of a gas leak. These pictures from the scene show a badly damaged, red SUV against a wall of one of the buildings in Bedford Place, many of which are listed. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene, supported by Sussex Police.

Bedford Place, Brighton

Bedford Place, Brighton

Bedford Place, Brighton

Bedford Place, Brighton

