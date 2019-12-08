East Sussex hotel fire - Here’s everything we know so far

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a hotel in Hove yesterday afternoon (Saturday, December 7).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, one person was rescued from the Chatsworth on Salisbury Road at 12.22pm, after six fire engines were sent to the scene. Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed the person was taken to hospital and treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

SALISBURY RD FIRE HOVE 6 PUMPS

However, the fire service has today revealed a second person was hospitalised having also inhaled smoke.

A spokesperson also said the fire service is working with the British Red Cross in emergency planning because seven people ‘needed rehousing’.

Yesterday’s statement read: “One person has been rescued after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a hotel in Hove.

“There was a fire on the first floor which was stopped from spreading by the crews using breathing apparatus and hose reel.

SALISBURY RD FIRE HOVE 6 PUMPS SUS-190712-144018001

“As of 1.30pm, the incident was being scaled back.

“Firefighters are cutting back and damping down to ensure the fire is properly put out. The person was left in the care of SECamb.”

In a Tweet, whilst the incident was ongoing and being dealt with by police, the ambulance service and the fire service, the latter asked residents to avoid the area and close windows/doors ‘if you live nearby’.

The city council also commented on the incident on social media. A spokesperson said: “Seven residents including the owner are being found alternative nearby accommodation by Brighton & Hove City Council.”

The fire service confirmed an investigation is now underway, to establish the cause of the blaze.

