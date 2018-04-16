East Sussex man wins EuroMillions

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr A from East Sussex, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday April 6 2018.

Mr A played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of more than eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter at the National Lottery said, “Huge congratulations to Mr A for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

“Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip just like lucky Mr A, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.”

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires in every draw.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners as well as communities across the UK and players raise around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.