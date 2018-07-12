East Sussex wins big at heritage awards ceremony

Local individuals and developments have been honoured at the 20th Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

The awards were held at the Pangdean Old Barn, Brighton last Wednesday, July 4.

St Peters Hamsey Richard Crook and Paul Strudwick

This year was a bumper one for Eastbourne based architects, constructors and craftsmen. John D Clarke in Eastbourne won four awards for a mix of private homes and ecclesiastical projects, including St Peter’s Church in Hamsey. Clarke Roofing Southern Limited based in Eastbourne, was also rewarded for work to the church, specifically for repairs to the roof. Walkers Rest in Alfrison, submitted by PGB Build Limited, received an award in the mid-scale residential category.

The former garage site for the village, was stripped of all modern additions back to the original 19th-century brick and flint barn to create five houses and a Walkers Bothy.

A private home in Hooe received a Highly Commended certificate, which saw a brick and flint wall barn and byres be retrofitted to a stunning EnerPHit standard house.

Managed by Richard Clayson, the judges particularly commended the project for ‘reaching such passive energy standard within an existing building’.

Wadhurst Place also won an award in the mid-scale development.

Other local winners include Lavender Fields in Isfield, a collection of 39 residential properties, located on a former Army Depot built for the Canadian Army during the Second World War and private homes in Laughton and Ditchling .

Another one of the winners was the Hastings Central Library submitted by Miller Bourne Architects.

The Grade II listed building commenced in 1878 and needed sympathetic alterations to restore elements of the character of the original Italianate Gothic Revival style building. The Source BMX Park in Hastings received a judges’ special commendation for the admirable co-operation between Hastings Borough Council and private enterprise, to revive the 1890 health spa into a world class BMX and skateboarding facility.

A further Award winner was for a private home in Rye, Watchbell Chamber, submitted by John D Clarke Architects.

This was a complete restoration of a dilapidated Grade II listed house which had been used as a Solicitor’s office for over 150 years, together with providing a new balcony overlooking Rye Harbour. The judges said: “This was an exemplary and imaginative transformation of an everyday solicitors’ office into a delightful private house. The detailing and workmanship was to an exceptionally high standard as was the level of archaeological investigation and the sensitivity with which the different periods of the house were handled.”

President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL, presented 23 award winners and 25 highly Commended certificates .

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 20th annual lunch, said: “The Trust continues to go from strength to strength, consolidated by the success of the awards scheme.”

Full List of Awards

Building Craft Awards

Clarke Roofing for Roof at St Peter’s Church, Hamsey

Duncan Berry for flintwork on Nab House, Itchenor

Andrew Holloway for Green Oak Timber Frame at The Weald & Downland Living Museum Gateway Project, Singleton

Paul Grantham for flintwork on Westerton House, Chichester

Sarah Mayfield for Ceiling Work at Borde Hill House, Borde Hill

Commercial

The Haybarn, West Grinstead

Ecclesiastical

Lancing College Chapel, Lancing

Roof Repairs to Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Ashington

St Peter’s Church, Hamsey

Landscape and Gardens

Danegate House, Eridge

Large Scale Residential

Beacon Heights, Haywards Heath

Lavender Fields, Isfield

Wadhurst Place, Wadhurst

Mid-Scale Residential

Tobias Green, East Grinstead

Walkers Rest, Alfriston

Ship Street, Brighton

Public and Community

The Gateway Project at The Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton

Hastings Central Library, Hastings

The Kai Yong Yeoh Building, Brighton College, Brighton

Small Scale Residential

Marshalls Manor, Horney Common

Watchbell Chamber, Rye

Wellands, Laughton

West Street, Ditchling

The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award

Neil Holland RIBA ACA