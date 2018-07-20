East Sussex Women in Business Awards results are in

Business women danced the night away at the annual Johnston Press East Sussex Women in Business Awards.

The ladies enjoyed a three-course meal at the Cavendish Hotel with their friends, family and colleagues ahead of the awards ceremony on Friday (July 20) which recognises the best business women in our county.

Women in Business Awards 2017 Cavendish Hotel Eastbourne

Blaise Tapp, this paper’s communities content editor, took to the stage and welcomed guests at the beginning of the event.

He said, “In the space of just a few years, this event has become recognised as one of the most important in Eastbourne’s business calendar.

“Tonight we will reveal the names of those women who are at the top of their game and who have given our wonderful county its reputation as home to some of the best female-led businesses in the UK.”

He also thanked the staff at Eastbourne’s Cavendish Hotel for their hospitality.

The East Sussex Women in Business Awards headline sponsor is Hart Reade. Alexandra Funnell, from the law firm, is one of the event’s biggest supporters and a businesswoman in her own right.

The awards were presented by guest host Vicky Edwards. Her stage work includes seasons at Chichester Festival Theatre, a stint in the West End and several national tours.

She was also part of the presenting team at Spirit FM for more than ten years and has grilled the likes of Julian Clary, Sheila Hancock and Dame Ann Leslie. She is the author of several books including The Joy of Ex: Don’t Get Mad, Get Over It.

The results of the East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2018 are:

Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by Arlington Aesthetics Clinic

Highly commended: Linda Edwards, operations director at the Sussex Sign Company

Winner: Drusillas Park, mother and daughter team Christine Smith and Cassandra Poland

Innovation Award, sponsored by The Cooden Medical Group

Winner: Emma Hellier of Bexhill

New Business/Start Up of the Year Award, sponsored by Eastbourne Unlimited Chamber of Commerce

Winner: Maria Katsari of Coffee and Carrot

Small Business Award, sponsored by Chatfields Independent Jewellers

Winner: Kay Smith and Katy Tsigardes of MasonBryant

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Business East Sussex

Highly commended: Sara Hawes of Hawes Building Limited

Winner: Melanie Richardson of Swindells Accounting

Large Business, sponsored by pier owner Abin Gulzar

Winner: Fiona White of Sunrise of Eastbourne

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Eastbourne Arndale Centre

Winner; Claire Reed of Beauty Ninjas

Woman In Education, sponsored by Sussex Downs College

Winner: Chanctonbury Healthcare

Woman In Uniform, sponsored by First Choice Dental Surgery

Winner: Joanne Chadwick Bell on behalf of all the uniformed staff at the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Woman In Arts/Music/Dance or Media, sponsored by Embassy Leisure Corporation Limited

Winner: Jeannine Williamson

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Hailsham Roadways

Winner: Wilson and Hancock Ltd, the independent opticians

Contribution To The Community Award, sponsored by Smith and Ouzman

Winner; Jane Lowe of Ivy House Day Centre

Mentor of The Year, sponsored by Etc Magazine

Winner: Ann Gillard of The People Matter Trust

Woman of Courage Award, sponsored by Peterhouse

Winner: Zara O’Brien and Amelia Trevorrow

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by W Bruford

Winner: Jill Parker

Readers’ Choice, sponsored by Hunt Frame

Winner: Joanna Whippy

Overall Business or Business Woman of 2018, sponsored by Hart Reade

Winner: Christine Smith and Cassandra Poland of Drusillas Park

Photos by Mark Dimmock