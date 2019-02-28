Eastbourne man spared jail after £3k shoplifting spree but banned from Beacon shopping centre

An Eastbourne man who stole £3,175 worth of goods from local shops in a three month spree has been given a suspended prison sentence according to a court document.

But magistrates made an order banning him from entering the newly built Beacon shopping centre.

Bobby Jarmain, 43, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bottle of Bollenger champagne, worth £35, from Marks and Spencers, in Eastbourne on December 27.

He also indicated pleas of guilty to stealing nine pairs of Wrangler boots, worth £449, from T J Hughes at Eastbourne, on October 20 and trainers worth £99.98, from the same store on October 19.

He indicated pleas of guilty to stealing two pairs of Wrangler boots, worth £80 from T J Hughes on November 11 and to stealing six pairs of Calvin Klein boxers, worth £159, from the same store on November 14.

He indicated pleas of guilty to stealing steak, worth £26, from Marks and Spencers, Eastbourne, on November 28 and to stealing chocolate worth £41.60 from Co-op, Eastbourne on December 10.

He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing an electric shaver, worth £300, from Boots at Eastbourne on December 6 and to being in possession of a lock-knife, in a public place, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on December 27.

He pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £260, from Next, at The Beacon, on January 4 and to stealing a Nike jumper, worth £34.99, from T J Hughes, Eastbourne, on December 26.

He pleaded guilty to stealing hoodies, worth £69.98 from T J Hughes on January 2, and four coats worth £396 from Marks and Spencers, Eastbourne, on January 11, as well as two Philips razors, worth £149.98 from Boots, Terminus Road, on January 15.

He admitted to stealing a coat, worth £49.50, from Marks and Spencers, on January 12 and to stealing razor blades worth £125 from Boots on January 20, as well as razors worth £151.99 and Philips shavers, worth £192 from the same store on January 23.

He pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £149.94, from T J Hughes on January 17 and shavers worth £550.98 from Boots, Eastbourne, on February 4. He admitted stealing a jacket, worth £50, from Next on February 11.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was multiple offences of drug related theft, and possession of a weapon, aggravated by previous convictions.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and issued an exclusion order, banning him from entering the Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

