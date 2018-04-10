Easter Bunny Hop raises £1,229

Nearly two hundred adults and children hopped down to St Michael’s Hospice for the annual Easter Bunny Hop last Saturday (March 31) and helped raise more than £1,200 for the charity.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Laura Scully thanked everyone who attended the event and made it such a great success. ““We had a wonderful morning at this years Easter Bunny Hop,” she said.

St Michael's Hospice Easter Bunny Hop 2018 SUS-181004-104832001

“Despite the weather being a little drizzly, we welcomed over 180 children and their parents to the hospice gardens for a morning of fun, hunting for carrots around the trees and shrubs, and getting stuck in to arts and crafts.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and made the most of the rainy day!

“We would like to say a very big ‘thank you’ to Morrison’s, Hastings, for their generous donations of the Easter eggs, Lisa Besemer from Rainbow faces of Enfield, for her wonderful and colourful face painting, to all the volunteers for their hard work on the day, our fabulous cake bakers and of course, to Pauline, who so kindly organises this event every year in aid of the Hospice and gives her time so generously.

“In total, this event raised an incredible £1,229.58 which will help the hospice to continue to provide its vital services to the population of Hastings and Rother.”

St Michael’s hospice provide holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. The charity needs to raise more than £12,000 every day to continue its vital work.

For details on upcoming events, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events.

