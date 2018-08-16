100% AS pass rate for St Richard’s at Bexhill

St Richard’s, Bexhill, is delighted with the AS results, taken by the current year 11 pupils who sat them alongside their GCSE’s in year 11.

The catholic college says it is another year with a 100% pass rate and this year 50% of the pupils secured A or B grade - a fantastic achievement, especially as the pupils completed the AS in the same time allocation of the GCSE RE. Pupils commented that they had enjoyed the course immensely, that it had offered them great academic stretch and prepared them for the challenges of sixth form.

Their teachers commented: “As a group of pupils, they were a pleasure to teach and their passionate philosophical debate in the classroom was a real highlight of the school week, we are incredibly proud of their success.”