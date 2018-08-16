Bexhill College students celebrate A-level success

Bexhill College is today celebrating a 99.2 per cent pass rate in this year’s A-levels.

This year’s results continue the college’s history of academic achievements and show an improvement in results year on year.

Bexhill College students received their A-level results this morning

The A-level students beat expected national averages for both A-level and AS qualifications.

The college had approximately 1,000 A-level entries this summer across 46 subjects.

A total of 42 subjects including chemistry, physics, business studies, all three English A-levels, modern history, further maths, economics, PE, film studies, drama, French and geography achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

This year’s A-level exams required students to take ten to twelve exams over a two to three-week period.

Alongside A-levels, almost 880 entries sat exams for a wide range of level three vocational qualifications this summer, with 551 students completing an extended diploma.

Many students achieved distinction stars in their extended diplomas, including business, IT, applied science, sports science, performing arts and music, health and social care and travel and tourism. These results are equivalent to three A grades at A-level and lead to places in top universities.

A significant number of students achieved straight A grades in all exams taken with 50 per cent of entries achieving top grades of A* to B which contributed to 81 per cent of the entries achieving A* to C.

College principal Karen Hucker said: “The performance of our students this year has been outstanding and reflects an incredible amount of hard work by students and teachers plus a lot of support from parents. It is a fantastic achievement for all given the increase in challenge in many of the exams following changes to the way they are assessed.

“This has placed more pressure on students being able to perform well under exam conditions.

“We are delighted that so many students achieved the success they deserve with us at Bexhill College. These achievements will provide students with significant opportunities in the future and we are very proud of each and every individual performance.”

